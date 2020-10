By: admin

Published October 6, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Twelve South Dakota Goat Breeders came together on Sept. 19 to host the inaugural Rushmore State Royal held at the Swiftel in Brookings. More than 100 exhibitors registered from nine different states. Over $25,000 in cash prizes were awarded to exhibitors.

