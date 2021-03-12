By: admin

Published March 12, 2021, in Public Notices

Penny Farris CAA, Director of Equalization, lists the following Sanborn County Real Estate Property as approved by the Board of County Commissioners:

American Legion Post #29, Downstairs of City Hall, W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, Woonsocket

Bonney Cemetery, Two Acres in SE/4 8-108-60, Floyd Township

Farwell Methodist Cemetery, 1.5 Acres in NW/4 25-105-59, Ravenna Township

First Lutheran Church, Lots 1-4, Blk 3 Thaxter’s 1st Addn., Artesian

Forestburg Lutheran Church, Lots 16-18, Blk 14, Forestburg

Horizon Health Care, W 85’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 22, OP Woonsocket

Letcher Cemetery, S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres), Letcher Township

Letcher Community Church, Lots 2-3; Blk 20 L&C Addn., Letcher

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Lots 19-24, Blk 5, Dunn’s Addn., Woonsocket

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 13.93 acres in NE/4 4-106-59, Diana Township

Prairie Community Baptist Church, Lots 13-18, Blk 52, OP Woonsocket

Prairie Home Cemetery, SW/4 NW/4 9-105-60, Butler Township

Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-4, Blk 19, OP Woonsocket

Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-7, Blk 20, OP Woonsocket

St. Scholastic Catholic Cemetery, S/2 S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres), Letcher Township

St. Charles Catholic Church and Cemetery, Lots 3-6, Blk 7, all Blk 10, W Diana,100’x150’ Lot 14, Blk 5, E Side Outlots, Artesian, one square acre in SW/4 20-108-59, Lot B in Lot 1 NW/4 20-108-59 (St. Anthony Church), Afton Township

St. Wilfrid Catholic Church and Cemetery, 10.10 acres in SW/4 exc. W 90’ in 21-107-62 Woonsocket Township, Lots 1-12, Blk 108, 1st Addn., Woonsocket

Silver Creek Cemetery, one acre NW corner of SW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Cemetery

Silver Creek Cemetery, 1.5 acres in NW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Township

Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 2.93 acres in NW/4 33-105-62, Elliott Township

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1.39 acres in SW/4 28-105-62, Elliott Township

Town & Country Fire Protection Association, E/2 S/2 Lot 9, and E/2 Lot 10, and Lots 11-12, Blk 23, Woonsocket

Spirit of Faith Church, Lots 15-24, Blk 43, Woonsocket

Upland Cemetery, Blk 1 in NW/4 NW/4 NE/4 25-105-60, Butler Township

Warren Cemetery, five acres in NE corner of 2-108-62, Warren Township

Woonsocket Development Corporation Lots 4-6, Blk 29, OP, Woonsocket

Woonsocket Development Corp Lot 10-13, Blk 21, OP w/MH

ARTESIAN CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2021

W 92’of Lots 20-24 and E 50’ Lots 20-24 Less W 51’of E 95’ Lots 20-24, Blk 6, OP

E/2 Lots 6-12, Blk 5, OP

E 75’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 6 OP

Lots 7-8, Blk 4, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.

Lot 5, Blk 5, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.

Lots 1-2, Blk 11, N. Diana

S 120’ of E 120’ of Outlot 3 and Outlot 5, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn.

Lots 1,2 and 4 of Wetland Subdivision in SE/4 17-106-59

Commencing at SW corner of NW/4 9-106-59, then N 47 rods, then E 36 rods, then S 14 rods, then E 44 rods to ¼ line; then S 33 rods to ½ section line, then W 80 rods to beginning

W 140’ of Lot 2, all Lot 3, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addn.

Outlot 4, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn.

Lots 11-12, Blk 5, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.

N 100’ Lot 11, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addn.

W 15’ Lot 11 and 12, Blk 4, OP

LETCHER CITY-OWNED

PROPERTY – 2021

Blk 1, OP

Lots 1-4; Blk 2, OP

W/2 of Lot 6, Blk 3, Ryan & Co. 1st Addn.

Lots 7-9, Blk 9, OP

Lots A B C, Blk 1, Edmunds Addn.

Lot B in NW/4 SE/4 15-105-61

Lots 1-6, Blk 5, OP

Lots 7-12, Blk 4, OP

Outlot 1 less 1.13 Acres known as Outlot 1A, RaceTrack Addn., SW/4 SW/4 15-105-61

Lot L-1 together with access road and pipeline easement in SE/4 NE/4 15-105-61

Lot L-2 in SE4/ NE/4 15-105-61

Lot 12 exc. S 61’ and Lot 13 exc. S 62’ and Lots 14-16, Blk 9, OP

Lots 24-27, Blk 18, OP

Lots 1-2, Blk 18, OP

A Strip of Land 33.5’ x 200’ N of Lots 5-12, Blk 2, C&S Addn.

Unplatted part of NE/4SE/4 15-105-61

Lot A, part of Lot 15, Blk 9, OP and unplatted strip W of Blk 9

WOONSOCKET CITY-OWNED PROPERTY -2021

W 25’ Lot 3 and Lot 4, SW Court Addn. Woonsocket

Lots 12-15, Blk 38, OP

W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP

N 42’ of E 30’ of W 100’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP

N 42’ of E 37’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP

Blks 35-37 exc. N 92’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP

Lots 16-23 and strip 66’ wide E of Lot 23, Blk 38, OP

Lots 10-11, Blk 38, OP

N 92’ Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP

Lots 13-20, Blk 18, OP

Lot 8 and N/2 and W/2 S/2 Lot 9 and W/2 of Lot 10, Blk 23, OP

Blk 32 and Lots 1-3, Blk 33, OP

Lots 18-20 and N 75’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 33, OP

Lots 16-17, Blk 39, OP

Lots 32-33, Blk 39, OP

Blk 40, OP

Blk 45, OP

Lots 1-12, Blk 88, 1st Addn.

Lots 1-2, Woonsocket Investment Co. Addn.

N 125’ of E 105’ Blk 10, Dunn’s Addn.

N 22’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 29, OP

S 50’ Lots 12-15 and S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 11 and Lots 16-36, Blk 37, OP

Lots 8-10 exc. S 100’ of Lot 8 and S 50’ Lots 9-10, Lot 11 exc. S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 12 exc. S 50’ Blk 37, OP

Blk 3 and E/2 Blk 4, OP

E/2 Blk 7 and Blk 8, OP

W/2 Blk 4, OP

Blk 14, OP

Lots 2-28 in SW/4 21-107-62

Outlot S and Outlot L (lagoon) in SE/4 28-107-62

5.60 acres in SW/4 21-107-62

S 200’ of W 250’ of Outlot 1 in SW/4 21-107-62

7.9 acres in SW/4 21-107-62 + W90’ of St. Wilfrid’s Cemetery Lot 1.6 acres

11.52 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62 (Eventide Cemetery)

Lot 7 Blk 23, OP

SANBORN COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2021

Artesian City

Lots 19-24, Blk 1, OP

Letcher City

Lots 1-5, Blk 8, OP

Woonsocket City

Blk 31, OP

Lots 8-9, Whiting’s Addn.

Lot M, Whiting’s Addn.

Lots 19-22, Blk 23, OP

Irregularly shaped parcel less S 475’ in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addn. Outlots

S475’ in irregularly shaped parcel in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addn. Outlots

Butler Township

On south side of ROW, a strip 150’ x 240’ W of river and 150’ x 240’ E of river in SE/4 11-105-60

Jackson Township

SW/4 24-108-61

Logan Township

Lot A in E/2 NE/4 less Lot H-1 2-106-61

Lots 12-13, Blk 11, & Lot A of Lot 15, Blk 11, FV

Ravenna Township

4.01 acres off east side of E/2 NE/4 17-105-59

Silver Creek Township

A strip land 850’ x 66’ in SW/4 36-107-61

Union Township

17’ strip off east side SE/4SE/4 28-106-60

SANBORN CENTRAL – SCHOOL DIST. # 55-5-2021

FORESTBURG PROPERTY

Lot A of C.A. Olson’s 1st Addn., a subdivision of an unplatted portion of E/2 NE/4 2-106-61

Lot 1 of Burrills Addn. in W/2NE/4 2-106-61

WOONSOCKET IND. SCHOOL DIST. #55-4-2020

Lots 1-2-3 and E/2 of Lot 4, exc. N 46’ Lot 4, exc H1 (.60) 21-107-62

Outlot G in SW/4 21-107-62

S 50’ of Lots 13-18, Lots 19-24, Blk 108, Blk 109, Lots 1-2, Blk 110, 1st Addn. SE/4 21-107-62

Lots 11-12, Blk 106, Lots 1-12, Blk 107 1st Addn., and Outlot 14, Woonsocket