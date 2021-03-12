2021 TAX EXEMPT PROPERTY FOR SANBORN COUNTY

Published March 12, 2021, in Public Notices

Penny Farris CAA, Director of Equalization, lists the following Sanborn County Real Estate Property as approved by the Board of County Commissioners:

American Legion Post #29, Downstairs of City Hall, W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, Woonsocket

Bonney Cemetery, Two Acres in SE/4 8-108-60, Floyd Township

Farwell Methodist Cemetery, 1.5 Acres in NW/4 25-105-59, Ravenna Township

First Lutheran Church, Lots 1-4, Blk 3 Thaxter’s 1st Addn., Artesian 

Forestburg Lutheran Church, Lots 16-18, Blk 14, Forestburg

Horizon Health Care, W 85’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 22, OP Woonsocket

Letcher Cemetery, S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres), Letcher Township

Letcher Community Church, Lots 2-3; Blk 20 L&C Addn., Letcher

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Lots 19-24, Blk 5, Dunn’s Addn., Woonsocket

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 13.93 acres in NE/4 4-106-59, Diana Township

Prairie Community Baptist Church, Lots 13-18, Blk 52, OP Woonsocket

Prairie Home Cemetery, SW/4 NW/4 9-105-60, Butler Township

Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-4, Blk 19, OP Woonsocket

Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-7, Blk 20, OP Woonsocket

St. Scholastic Catholic Cemetery, S/2 S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres), Letcher Township

St. Charles Catholic Church and Cemetery, Lots 3-6, Blk 7, all Blk 10, W Diana,100’x150’ Lot 14, Blk 5, E Side Outlots, Artesian, one square acre in SW/4 20-108-59, Lot B in Lot 1 NW/4 20-108-59 (St. Anthony Church), Afton Township

St. Wilfrid Catholic Church and Cemetery, 10.10 acres in SW/4 exc. W 90’ in 21-107-62 Woonsocket Township, Lots 1-12, Blk 108, 1st Addn., Woonsocket

Silver Creek Cemetery, one acre NW corner of SW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Cemetery

Silver Creek Cemetery, 1.5 acres in NW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Township

Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 2.93 acres in NW/4 33-105-62, Elliott Township

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1.39 acres in SW/4 28-105-62, Elliott Township

Town & Country Fire Protection Association, E/2 S/2 Lot 9, and E/2 Lot 10, and Lots 11-12, Blk 23, Woonsocket

Spirit of Faith Church, Lots 15-24, Blk 43, Woonsocket

Upland Cemetery, Blk 1 in NW/4 NW/4 NE/4 25-105-60, Butler Township

Warren Cemetery, five acres in NE corner of 2-108-62, Warren Township

Woonsocket Development Corporation Lots 4-6, Blk 29, OP, Woonsocket 

Woonsocket Development Corp Lot 10-13, Blk 21, OP w/MH 

ARTESIAN CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2021

W 92’of Lots 20-24 and E 50’ Lots 20-24 Less W 51’of E 95’ Lots 20-24, Blk 6, OP

E/2 Lots 6-12, Blk 5, OP 

E 75’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 6 OP

Lots 7-8, Blk 4, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.

Lot 5, Blk 5, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.

Lots 1-2, Blk 11, N. Diana

S 120’ of E 120’ of Outlot 3 and Outlot 5, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn.

Lots 1,2 and 4 of Wetland Subdivision in SE/4 17-106-59

Commencing at SW corner of NW/4 9-106-59, then N 47 rods, then E 36 rods, then S 14 rods, then E 44 rods to ¼ line; then S 33 rods to ½ section line, then W 80 rods to beginning

W 140’ of Lot 2, all Lot 3, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addn.

Outlot 4, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn.

Lots 11-12, Blk 5, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.

N 100’ Lot 11, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addn.

W 15’ Lot 11 and 12, Blk 4, OP

LETCHER CITY-OWNED 

PROPERTY – 2021

Blk 1, OP

Lots 1-4; Blk 2, OP

W/2 of Lot 6, Blk 3, Ryan & Co. 1st Addn.

Lots 7-9, Blk 9, OP

Lots A B C, Blk 1, Edmunds Addn.

Lot B in NW/4 SE/4 15-105-61

Lots 1-6, Blk 5, OP

Lots 7-12, Blk 4, OP 

Outlot 1 less 1.13 Acres known as Outlot 1A, RaceTrack Addn., SW/4 SW/4 15-105-61 

Lot L-1 together with access road and pipeline easement in SE/4 NE/4 15-105-61

Lot L-2 in SE4/ NE/4 15-105-61

Lot 12 exc. S 61’ and Lot 13 exc. S 62’ and Lots 14-16, Blk 9, OP

Lots 24-27, Blk 18, OP

Lots 1-2, Blk 18, OP

A Strip of Land 33.5’ x 200’ N of Lots 5-12, Blk 2, C&S Addn.

Unplatted part of NE/4SE/4 15-105-61 

Lot A, part of Lot 15, Blk 9, OP and unplatted strip W of Blk 9 

WOONSOCKET CITY-OWNED PROPERTY -2021

W 25’ Lot 3 and Lot 4, SW Court Addn. Woonsocket

Lots 12-15, Blk 38, OP 

W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP

N 42’ of E 30’ of W 100’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP

N 42’ of E 37’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP 

Blks 35-37 exc. N 92’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP 

Lots 16-23 and strip 66’ wide E of Lot 23, Blk 38, OP

Lots 10-11, Blk 38, OP

N 92’ Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP

Lots 13-20, Blk 18, OP

Lot 8 and N/2 and W/2 S/2 Lot 9 and W/2 of Lot 10, Blk 23, OP

Blk 32 and Lots 1-3, Blk 33, OP

Lots 18-20 and N 75’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 33, OP

Lots 16-17, Blk 39, OP

Lots 32-33, Blk 39, OP

Blk 40, OP

Blk 45, OP

Lots 1-12, Blk 88, 1st Addn.

Lots 1-2, Woonsocket Investment Co. Addn.

N 125’ of E 105’ Blk 10, Dunn’s Addn.

N 22’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 29, OP

S 50’ Lots 12-15 and S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 11 and Lots 16-36, Blk 37, OP

Lots 8-10 exc. S 100’ of Lot 8 and S 50’ Lots 9-10, Lot 11 exc. S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 12 exc. S 50’ Blk 37, OP

Blk 3 and E/2 Blk 4, OP

E/2 Blk 7 and Blk 8, OP

W/2 Blk 4, OP

Blk 14, OP

Lots 2-28 in SW/4 21-107-62

Outlot S and Outlot L (lagoon) in SE/4 28-107-62

5.60 acres in SW/4 21-107-62

S 200’ of W 250’ of Outlot 1 in SW/4 21-107-62

7.9 acres in SW/4 21-107-62 + W90’ of St. Wilfrid’s Cemetery Lot 1.6 acres

11.52 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62 (Eventide Cemetery) 

Lot 7 Blk 23, OP

SANBORN COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2021

Artesian City

Lots 19-24, Blk 1, OP

Letcher City

Lots 1-5, Blk 8, OP 

Woonsocket City

Blk 31, OP 

Lots 8-9, Whiting’s Addn.

Lot M, Whiting’s Addn. 

Lots 19-22, Blk 23, OP 

Irregularly shaped parcel less S 475’ in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addn. Outlots

S475’ in irregularly shaped parcel in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addn. Outlots

Butler Township

On south side of ROW, a strip 150’ x 240’ W of river and 150’ x 240’ E of river in SE/4 11-105-60

Jackson Township

SW/4 24-108-61 

Logan Township

Lot A in E/2 NE/4 less Lot H-1 2-106-61

Lots 12-13, Blk 11, & Lot A of Lot 15, Blk 11, FV

Ravenna Township

4.01 acres off east side of E/2 NE/4 17-105-59 

Silver Creek Township

A strip land 850’ x 66’ in SW/4 36-107-61

Union Township

17’ strip off east side SE/4SE/4 28-106-60

SANBORN CENTRAL – SCHOOL DIST. # 55-5-2021

FORESTBURG PROPERTY

Lot A of C.A. Olson’s 1st Addn., a subdivision of an unplatted portion of E/2 NE/4 2-106-61 

Lot 1 of Burrills Addn. in W/2NE/4 2-106-61

WOONSOCKET IND. SCHOOL DIST. #55-4-2020

Lots 1-2-3 and E/2 of Lot 4, exc. N 46’ Lot 4, exc H1 (.60) 21-107-62

Outlot G in SW/4 21-107-62

S 50’ of Lots 13-18, Lots 19-24, Blk 108, Blk 109, Lots 1-2, Blk 110, 1st Addn.  SE/4 21-107-62 

Lots 11-12, Blk 106, Lots 1-12, Blk 107 1st Addn., and Outlot 14, Woonsocket

