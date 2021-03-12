Penny Farris CAA, Director of Equalization, lists the following Sanborn County Real Estate Property as approved by the Board of County Commissioners:
American Legion Post #29, Downstairs of City Hall, W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, Woonsocket
Bonney Cemetery, Two Acres in SE/4 8-108-60, Floyd Township
Farwell Methodist Cemetery, 1.5 Acres in NW/4 25-105-59, Ravenna Township
First Lutheran Church, Lots 1-4, Blk 3 Thaxter’s 1st Addn., Artesian
Forestburg Lutheran Church, Lots 16-18, Blk 14, Forestburg
Horizon Health Care, W 85’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 22, OP Woonsocket
Letcher Cemetery, S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres), Letcher Township
Letcher Community Church, Lots 2-3; Blk 20 L&C Addn., Letcher
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Lots 19-24, Blk 5, Dunn’s Addn., Woonsocket
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 13.93 acres in NE/4 4-106-59, Diana Township
Prairie Community Baptist Church, Lots 13-18, Blk 52, OP Woonsocket
Prairie Home Cemetery, SW/4 NW/4 9-105-60, Butler Township
Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-4, Blk 19, OP Woonsocket
Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-7, Blk 20, OP Woonsocket
St. Scholastic Catholic Cemetery, S/2 S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres), Letcher Township
St. Charles Catholic Church and Cemetery, Lots 3-6, Blk 7, all Blk 10, W Diana,100’x150’ Lot 14, Blk 5, E Side Outlots, Artesian, one square acre in SW/4 20-108-59, Lot B in Lot 1 NW/4 20-108-59 (St. Anthony Church), Afton Township
St. Wilfrid Catholic Church and Cemetery, 10.10 acres in SW/4 exc. W 90’ in 21-107-62 Woonsocket Township, Lots 1-12, Blk 108, 1st Addn., Woonsocket
Silver Creek Cemetery, one acre NW corner of SW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Cemetery
Silver Creek Cemetery, 1.5 acres in NW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Township
Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 2.93 acres in NW/4 33-105-62, Elliott Township
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1.39 acres in SW/4 28-105-62, Elliott Township
Town & Country Fire Protection Association, E/2 S/2 Lot 9, and E/2 Lot 10, and Lots 11-12, Blk 23, Woonsocket
Spirit of Faith Church, Lots 15-24, Blk 43, Woonsocket
Upland Cemetery, Blk 1 in NW/4 NW/4 NE/4 25-105-60, Butler Township
Warren Cemetery, five acres in NE corner of 2-108-62, Warren Township
Woonsocket Development Corporation Lots 4-6, Blk 29, OP, Woonsocket
Woonsocket Development Corp Lot 10-13, Blk 21, OP w/MH
ARTESIAN CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2021
W 92’of Lots 20-24 and E 50’ Lots 20-24 Less W 51’of E 95’ Lots 20-24, Blk 6, OP
E/2 Lots 6-12, Blk 5, OP
E 75’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 6 OP
Lots 7-8, Blk 4, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.
Lot 5, Blk 5, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.
Lots 1-2, Blk 11, N. Diana
S 120’ of E 120’ of Outlot 3 and Outlot 5, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn.
Lots 1,2 and 4 of Wetland Subdivision in SE/4 17-106-59
Commencing at SW corner of NW/4 9-106-59, then N 47 rods, then E 36 rods, then S 14 rods, then E 44 rods to ¼ line; then S 33 rods to ½ section line, then W 80 rods to beginning
W 140’ of Lot 2, all Lot 3, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addn.
Outlot 4, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn.
Lots 11-12, Blk 5, Thaxter’s 1st Addn.
N 100’ Lot 11, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addn.
W 15’ Lot 11 and 12, Blk 4, OP
LETCHER CITY-OWNED
PROPERTY – 2021
Blk 1, OP
Lots 1-4; Blk 2, OP
W/2 of Lot 6, Blk 3, Ryan & Co. 1st Addn.
Lots 7-9, Blk 9, OP
Lots A B C, Blk 1, Edmunds Addn.
Lot B in NW/4 SE/4 15-105-61
Lots 1-6, Blk 5, OP
Lots 7-12, Blk 4, OP
Outlot 1 less 1.13 Acres known as Outlot 1A, RaceTrack Addn., SW/4 SW/4 15-105-61
Lot L-1 together with access road and pipeline easement in SE/4 NE/4 15-105-61
Lot L-2 in SE4/ NE/4 15-105-61
Lot 12 exc. S 61’ and Lot 13 exc. S 62’ and Lots 14-16, Blk 9, OP
Lots 24-27, Blk 18, OP
Lots 1-2, Blk 18, OP
A Strip of Land 33.5’ x 200’ N of Lots 5-12, Blk 2, C&S Addn.
Unplatted part of NE/4SE/4 15-105-61
Lot A, part of Lot 15, Blk 9, OP and unplatted strip W of Blk 9
WOONSOCKET CITY-OWNED PROPERTY -2021
W 25’ Lot 3 and Lot 4, SW Court Addn. Woonsocket
Lots 12-15, Blk 38, OP
W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP
N 42’ of E 30’ of W 100’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP
N 42’ of E 37’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP
Blks 35-37 exc. N 92’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP
Lots 16-23 and strip 66’ wide E of Lot 23, Blk 38, OP
Lots 10-11, Blk 38, OP
N 92’ Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP
Lots 13-20, Blk 18, OP
Lot 8 and N/2 and W/2 S/2 Lot 9 and W/2 of Lot 10, Blk 23, OP
Blk 32 and Lots 1-3, Blk 33, OP
Lots 18-20 and N 75’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 33, OP
Lots 16-17, Blk 39, OP
Lots 32-33, Blk 39, OP
Blk 40, OP
Blk 45, OP
Lots 1-12, Blk 88, 1st Addn.
Lots 1-2, Woonsocket Investment Co. Addn.
N 125’ of E 105’ Blk 10, Dunn’s Addn.
N 22’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 29, OP
S 50’ Lots 12-15 and S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 11 and Lots 16-36, Blk 37, OP
Lots 8-10 exc. S 100’ of Lot 8 and S 50’ Lots 9-10, Lot 11 exc. S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 12 exc. S 50’ Blk 37, OP
Blk 3 and E/2 Blk 4, OP
E/2 Blk 7 and Blk 8, OP
W/2 Blk 4, OP
Blk 14, OP
Lots 2-28 in SW/4 21-107-62
Outlot S and Outlot L (lagoon) in SE/4 28-107-62
5.60 acres in SW/4 21-107-62
S 200’ of W 250’ of Outlot 1 in SW/4 21-107-62
7.9 acres in SW/4 21-107-62 + W90’ of St. Wilfrid’s Cemetery Lot 1.6 acres
11.52 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62 (Eventide Cemetery)
Lot 7 Blk 23, OP
SANBORN COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2021
Artesian City
Lots 19-24, Blk 1, OP
Letcher City
Lots 1-5, Blk 8, OP
Woonsocket City
Blk 31, OP
Lots 8-9, Whiting’s Addn.
Lot M, Whiting’s Addn.
Lots 19-22, Blk 23, OP
Irregularly shaped parcel less S 475’ in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addn. Outlots
S475’ in irregularly shaped parcel in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addn. Outlots
Butler Township
On south side of ROW, a strip 150’ x 240’ W of river and 150’ x 240’ E of river in SE/4 11-105-60
Jackson Township
SW/4 24-108-61
Logan Township
Lot A in E/2 NE/4 less Lot H-1 2-106-61
Lots 12-13, Blk 11, & Lot A of Lot 15, Blk 11, FV
Ravenna Township
4.01 acres off east side of E/2 NE/4 17-105-59
Silver Creek Township
A strip land 850’ x 66’ in SW/4 36-107-61
Union Township
17’ strip off east side SE/4SE/4 28-106-60
SANBORN CENTRAL – SCHOOL DIST. # 55-5-2021
FORESTBURG PROPERTY
Lot A of C.A. Olson’s 1st Addn., a subdivision of an unplatted portion of E/2 NE/4 2-106-61
Lot 1 of Burrills Addn. in W/2NE/4 2-106-61
WOONSOCKET IND. SCHOOL DIST. #55-4-2020
Lots 1-2-3 and E/2 of Lot 4, exc. N 46’ Lot 4, exc H1 (.60) 21-107-62
Outlot G in SW/4 21-107-62
S 50’ of Lots 13-18, Lots 19-24, Blk 108, Blk 109, Lots 1-2, Blk 110, 1st Addn. SE/4 21-107-62
Lots 11-12, Blk 106, Lots 1-12, Blk 107 1st Addn., and Outlot 14, Woonsocket
Tweet