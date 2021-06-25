This year’s Woonsocket Water Festival Parade Marshal is Charlie Knigge. Mr. Knigge was chosen for the honor because of all the work he has done for the community around Lake Prior and in caring for the swans that have had the privilege to make Lake Prior their home over the years. Please see a full Water Festival schedule on page 9 in this issue. Knigge is pictured right.
