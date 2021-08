By: admin

Published August 24, 2021, in Area News, Headline News

Pictured is the 2018 Dodge Durango that was in the collision at the east junction of SD Highways 34 and 37 last Thursday. Members of both the Artesian Fire Department and the Town and Country Fire District are shown working together to get the injured driver out safely.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, an accident involving a semi-truck and a 2018 Dodge Durango occurred at around 3 p.m. at the east junction of SD Highways 34 and 37. The driver of the Durango, Sevlen Standefer, 30, of Huron, was the only person in the Durango, and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Mitchell with life-threatening injuries and was then transported to a hospital in Sioux Falls.

