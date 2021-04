By: admin

Published April 23, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

A fun night of supper and poker was enjoyed by many at the annual Woonsocket American Legion Texas Hold ‘Em Poker night. Winners were: Brett Stekl – first place, Scott Senska – second place, Barry Selland – third place, and Pat Hughes – high hand.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!