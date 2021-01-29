By: admin

Anna M. Middaugh, 89, of Huron, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

Her funeral service was held on Monday, Dec. 14, at the Living Hope Alliance Church. Burial was in the Ideal Cemetery. Visitation and prayer service were held Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Anna M. Miller was born Jan. 28, 1931, to Al Joe and Anna Matilda (Osterloo) Miller at Lennox. She grew up on a farm near Lennox and graduated from Lennox High School with honors in 1948. Ann studied accounting at Huron College. She was the secretary/receptionist at the St. John’s School of Nursing. She was also a bookkeeper for The Habicht’s Store, the business manager for the Forestburg School, and the bookkeeper/receptionist for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks for seventeen years.

In February 1951, Ann married Lyle Newman. They moved to a farm southeast of Huron, where they raised their four children.

On Sept. 14, 1991, Ann married Harold Middaugh at Huron. They enjoyed their retirement years together.

She kept busy with the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann loved flowers, cardinals, and game shows. She was a member of the Living Hope Alliance Church.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Steven Newman of Huron; three daughters, Julie (Kevin) Uttecht of Huron, Anita Newman of Chino Hills, Calif., and Carol (William) Larsen of Wolsey; two stepsons, David Middaugh of Chippewa Falls, Wis. and Randall (Peggy) Thornton of Grand Junction, Colo.; one stepdaughter, Cheryl of Plano, Texas; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Evelyn Holley of Rockford, Ill., and Sally Hyronimus of Sioux Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Middaugh on Aug. 22, 2006; one daughter in infancy, Karen Newman; one brother, John Harley Miller; and one sister, Alyce Zahn.