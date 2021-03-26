Arrests made in Sanborn County after reported theft

By:
Published March 26, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, the sheriff’s office received a call on Wednesday, March 17, from a landowner in the area about items missing from his property. After an investigation with the members of the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol working together to determine the best way to apprehend the suspects, the following people were arrested and/or charged with the following crimes: 

• Kasey Peterson, 24, of Huron, was arrested and charged with grand theft, trespassing and driving with a suspended license;

• Garrett Schnabel, 27, of Huron, was arrested and charged with grand theft and trespassing; 

• Blake Dorris, 25, of Huron, was arrested and charged with grand theft, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and a felon in possession of a firearm;

• Lexi Knight, 23, of Woonsocket, was charged with misprision of a felony and trespassing. According to an article in the Washington Post, “The federal definition of misprision requires that, ‘(1) the principal committed and completed the felony alleged; (2) the defendant had knowledge of the fact; (3) the defendant failed to notify the authorities; and (4) the defendant took affirmative steps to conceal the crime of the principal.’”

All suspects that were arrested have been released on bond. Additional charges are pending.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 28, 2021, 9:54 am
    Sunny
    35°F
    real feel: 43°F
    humidity: 79%
    wind speed: 2 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 