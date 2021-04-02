By: admin

Published April 2, 2021, in Area News, Artesian

The group met Monday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at the church, with the main event being a surprise birthday gathering for Judi Larson. The gals sang “Happy Birthday,” enjoyed strawberry short cake and gave the birthday girl her cards. The Lord’s Prayer was prayed and the Table Blessing sang. Devotions, The Seven Questions about the Passion of Christ, were shared together.

Business items discussed were: Church cleaning with a list of jobs to be done before Easter posted at the church. Those able to help can go to the church on their own schedule and cross jobs off the list as they are completed.

The annual Easter Bake Sale and Quilt Auction is to be held Saturday, April 3, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Ladies are to have their baked goods to the community center by 9 a.m. Raffle tickets are available from the church ladies or the day of the bake sale. The winner will be drawn on Saturday and may choose one of the six quilts on display. All proceeds from the bake sale and quilt raffle will go to the Artesian First Lutheran Roof Repair Fund. It was decided to give one of the completed baby quilts to Aylivia Kaiser, as she has now come home from the hospital.

The gals signed a thank you note for Gwen Effling for the three completed quilt tops she sewed and gave to the group for the mission projects. The rest of the afternoon was spent working on quilts.

