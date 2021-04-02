Artesian First Lutheran Quilters have new name

By:
Published April 2, 2021, in Area News, Artesian

The group met Monday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at the church, with the main event being a surprise birthday gathering for Judi Larson. The gals sang “Happy Birthday,” enjoyed strawberry short cake  and gave the birthday girl her cards. The Lord’s Prayer was prayed and the Table Blessing sang. Devotions, The Seven Questions about the Passion of Christ, were  shared together. 

Business items discussed were: Church cleaning with a list of jobs to be done before Easter posted at the church. Those able to help can go to the church on their own schedule and cross jobs off the list as they are completed.

The annual Easter Bake Sale and Quilt Auction is to be held Saturday, April 3, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Ladies are to have their baked goods to the community center by 9 a.m. Raffle tickets are available from the church ladies or the day of the bake sale. The winner will be drawn on Saturday and may choose one of the six quilts on display. All proceeds from the bake sale and quilt raffle will go to the Artesian First Lutheran Roof Repair Fund. It was decided to give one of the completed baby quilts to Aylivia Kaiser, as she has now come home from the hospital.

The gals signed a thank you note for Gwen Effling for the three completed quilt tops she sewed and gave to the group for the mission projects. The rest of the afternoon was spent working on quilts.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 4, 2021, 4:53 pm
    Mostly sunny
    81°F
    real feel: 81°F
    humidity: 11%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021
    April 4, 2021 April 5, 2021 April 6, 2021 April 7, 2021 April 8, 2021 April 9, 2021 April 10, 2021
    April 11, 2021 April 12, 2021 April 13, 2021 April 14, 2021 April 15, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 17, 2021
    April 18, 2021 April 19, 2021 April 20, 2021 April 21, 2021 April 22, 2021 April 23, 2021 April 24, 2021
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 