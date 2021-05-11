Artesian Town Board proceedings

May 11, 2021

The regular meeting of the City of Artesian Council was called to order on May 11, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Member Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss and Josh Starzman

Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to approve the following consent items for May: Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below. Motion carried.

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $212.72

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,223.87

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $262.59

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Bob Schmit, Streets $120.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Sewer $1,212.79

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $429.17

Old Business:

Streets – Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to purchase 12-15 loads of gravel from Dawson Construction Inc. Motion carried.  

Discussion was held on the lagoon. Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to accept first reading to amend the mowing ordinance, Ordinance #98-01. Motion carried.

Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to accept a new Volunteer Fireman Listing. Motion carried.  

New Business:

Motion by King, seconded by Effling, for Effling to remain President. Motion carried. Appointment of council members for committees is: Effling – Code Enforcer;  Danek – campground/parks and sewer; King – streets. 

Malt beverage license renewal for the Longbranch was approved, motion by King, seconded by Effling. Motion carried.

Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to declare Lots 1-2, Blk 11, N Diana as surplus. Motion carried.  

Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to move forward with Ordinance regarding the Issuance of Local Medical Cannabis Establishment Permits and/or License.  Motion carried. 

Discussion was held on the American Rescue Plan.

There being no further business, motion by King, seconded by Effling to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer Kurt Effling

Council Member

