Published June 18, 2021, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on June 8, 2021, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Candi Danek called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer, Tom Fridley, Josh Starzman and Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to approve the May 11, 2021, Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and June Payment of Bills; motion carried:

South Dakota Department Revenue, Fees $69.28

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,131.97

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45

Fridley, Kim, Payroll $415.57

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $511.94

Bob Schmit, Streets $60.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,212.79

IRS, Payroll $602.84

Menards, Parks $14.04

Muth Electric Inc., Streets $2,232.94

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $24.03

Old Business:

Streets – gravel was not delivered.

Code Enforcement was discussed.

Council member Kurt Effling arrived at 7:55 p.m.

Ebersdorfer gave insurance update.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, for campground fee to stay at $20 per night. Motion carried.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to accept the second reading of the following amended ordinance:

ORDINANCE 98-01

ORDINANCE REGULATING NUISANCES AND OFFENSIVE CONDITIONS

WHEREAS, The City Council of Artesian, South Dakota deems it necessary to amend the Artesian Ordinance 98-01 – ORDINANCE REGULATING NUISANCES AND OFFENSIVE CONDITIONS, Section 2, NOXIOUS AND NUISANCE WEEDS. NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ARTESIAN, TO BE AMENDED AS FOLLOWS: All weeds or plants declared to be primary noxious weeds or secondary (nuisance) noxious weeds by the State Weed Board, and all other weeds and grass growing upon any lot or parcel of land in the Municipality to a greater height than six (6) inches or which have gone or are about to go to seed. Fallen tree limbs, dead trees and dead tree limbs, which in the opinion of the Mayor or any member of the Trustees that constitute a health, safety or fire hazard are declared to be a nuisance condition. This section does not prohibit the cultivation of crops. WHEREUPON, a motion was passed and the Ordinance declared adopted this 8th day of June , 2021. CITY OF ARTESIAN, SOUTH DAKOTA. Motion carried.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to accept the first reading of Temporary Medical Cannabis Ordinance. Motion carried. A Special Meeting will be held on June 22, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. for the second reading.

New Business:

The newly re-elected official was given the oath of office.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to declare City property – Lots 1-5 Blk 11 Original Plat in Town of Artesian – as surplus property with value less than $500 and sell to Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss at the cost of all the fees; motion carried.

There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member