By: admin

Published August 20, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the City of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candace Danek and Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Kaleigh Zoss, Mike Salathe, and Josh Starzman.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the following consent items: council minutes, financial statement, general fund balances, and payment of bills as listed below. Motion carried.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on street gravel, the lagoon, the USDA Loan, and nuisance properties. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to advertise the Artesian Campground and Pool as surplus property. Motion carried.

New Business:

Council had the first reading of the 2022 budget. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to keep the Alert Sense mass notification system to June 2022. Motion carried.

There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn. Motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer Kurt Effling

Council Member