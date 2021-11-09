Artesian Town Board proceedings

November 9, 2021

By:
Published November 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Town of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the following consent items: Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below. Motion carried.

South Dakota Department Revenue – Sales Tax Payable $135.76;

USDA, Loan $1,116.00;

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,027.98; 

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $378.95;

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

Schmit, Bob, Streets $30.00; 

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,191.34;

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $96.38;

IRS, 941 $703.58;

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $162.58;

South Dakota Municipal League, Insurance $1,258.00.

Old Business:

Fridley gave a report on the streets and lagoons.

Discussion was held on nuisance properties.  

Park – discussion was held on winterizing.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to purchase 300’ of 12” – ¾” thick rubber culverts at $10 per foot for the road between Honey Company and Sanborn County shed. Motion carried.

New Business:

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to purchase propane from the Farmers Elevator Co. Forestburg for the generator at the lift station. Motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 19, 2021, 7:53 pm
    Ice
    36°F
    real feel: 36°F
    humidity: 53%
    wind speed: 4 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021
    November 7, 2021 November 8, 2021 November 9, 2021 November 10, 2021 November 11, 2021 November 12, 2021 November 13, 2021
    November 14, 2021 November 15, 2021 November 16, 2021 November 17, 2021 November 18, 2021 November 19, 2021 November 20, 2021
    November 21, 2021 November 22, 2021 November 23, 2021 November 24, 2021 November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 