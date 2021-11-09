By: admin

Published November 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Town of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the following consent items: Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below. Motion carried.

South Dakota Department Revenue – Sales Tax Payable $135.76;

USDA, Loan $1,116.00;

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,027.98;

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $378.95;

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

Schmit, Bob, Streets $30.00;

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,191.34;

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $96.38;

IRS, 941 $703.58;

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $162.58;

South Dakota Municipal League, Insurance $1,258.00.

Old Business:

Fridley gave a report on the streets and lagoons.

Discussion was held on nuisance properties.

Park – discussion was held on winterizing.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to purchase 300’ of 12” – ¾” thick rubber culverts at $10 per foot for the road between Honey Company and Sanborn County shed. Motion carried.

New Business:

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to purchase propane from the Farmers Elevator Co. Forestburg for the generator at the lift station. Motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member