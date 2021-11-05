By: admin

Published November 5, 2021, in Obituaries

Barbara Anne (Bittner) Noel, 82, of Prescott, Ariz., died on Oct. 18, 2021.

A private family celebration will be scheduled at a later date.

Barbara was born on June 11, 1939, in Alpena, to her parents, Rubin and Waneta (Wahl) Bittner. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1957 and married John Miller from Alpena, where they lived on a farm and raised a family just outside of Alpena.

She moved from Alpena in 1985 and lived in Huron, prior to moving to Arizona. Most recently, Barbara lived in Prescott, Ariz., since 2014.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Betty Olson of Huron; children, Julie (Miller) Kistler of Prescott, Ariz., Jeff Miller of Deadwood, and Carrie (Miller) Kottke of Prescott, Ariz.; her former spouse, John Miller of Artesian; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Timothy J. Miller; parents, Rubin and Waneta Bittner; brother, Ben Bittner; sister, Bonnie (Bittner) Kempf; nephew, David Olson; and niece, Tara Bittner.