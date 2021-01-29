Beef Industry Council promotes beef program through sports

Blackhawks participate in program

By:
Published January 29, 2021, in Headline News, School

According to a recent press release from the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC), NCAA Champion Pole Vaulter, Chris Nilsen, has endorsed the Build Your Base with Beef Program, which is a comprehensive sports nutrition program developed through a collaborative partnership between the SDBIC, Sanford Health, and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI) and utilizes beef as a premier protein.

Nilsen, a native of Kansas City, Mo., is an NCAA record-holding, champion pole vaulter who was a member of the track and field team at the University of South Dakota. After graduation, he has continued a professional career, earning third place in the 2020 Brussels Diamond League and second place in the 2020 Anhalt Dessau Meeting in Bauhaus, Germany. He is now in the process of training for a spot on the US Olympic Team. 

Nilsen explains his interest in a beef partnership, “Beef plays a vital role in my diet; it’s my favorite whole protein, and getting the chance to partner with such an amazing organization such as the South Dakota Beef Industry Council is a great opportunity to learn more about the importance of beef in one’s diet and to tell people how it personally benefits me! With this opportunity to learn more and educate others about the Build Your Base program, I could see myself becoming a better, more helpful person, athlete and family member! I’m excited to be working with a closely connected group in the great state of South Dakota!”

