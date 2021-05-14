By: admin

Published May 14, 2021, in Obituaries

Beverly Shannon, 89, of Mitchell, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

A private family funeral service will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Beverly Ann Shannon was born July 8, 1931, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Campbell) Regan in Letcher. She attended school and graduated from Letcher. After high school, Beverly worked as a telephone operator in her early years, and later worked for Syncom.

Beverly was united in marriage to Wallace Shannon on July 12, 1952.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Deb) Shannon; daughter, Kellie (Larry) Snedeker; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Ernie Giese; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Shannon and Anieta Honomichl.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; parents; sisters, Barbara Giese and Virginia Easton; parents-in-law, Ernest and Blanch Shannon; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Shannon and Ruth Shannon; and brothers-in-law, Milford Shannon, Ronald Shannon, Donald Shannon, and Chuck Easton.