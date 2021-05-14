Beverly Shannon

Mitchell

By:
Published May 14, 2021, in Obituaries

Beverly Shannon, 89, of Mitchell, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. 

A private family funeral service will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Beverly Ann Shannon was born July 8, 1931, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Campbell) Regan in Letcher. She attended school and graduated from Letcher. After high school, Beverly worked as a telephone operator in her early years, and later worked for Syncom.

Beverly was united in marriage to Wallace Shannon on July 12, 1952.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Deb) Shannon; daughter, Kellie (Larry) Snedeker; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Ernie Giese; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Shannon and Anieta Honomichl.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; parents; sisters, Barbara Giese and Virginia Easton; parents-in-law, Ernest and Blanch Shannon; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Shannon and Ruth Shannon; and brothers-in-law, Milford Shannon, Ronald Shannon, Donald Shannon, and Chuck Easton.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 14, 2021, 6:20 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    72°F
    real feel: 70°F
    humidity: 40%
    wind speed: 4 mph SSW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 