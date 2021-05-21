By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in Sports

The SCW Track Teams found success at the 281 Conference Meet on Tuesday, May 11. The boys’ team managed to tie for the conference championship with Hitchcock-Tulare, while the girls’ team finished second to Wolsey-Wessington.

Elizabeth Boschee paced the girls by winning the open 800 and 400, Trinity Boschee won long jump, and both were participants in the 1,600M relay that also won along with Kennadie and Kamryn Ochsner.

The boys were led by Toby Kneen winning the discus and setting a new SCW record with a throw of 126’8. Jeff Boschee won the high jump at 5’06, and Cody Slykhuis won the triple jump at 36’05.

The Blackhawks head to Regions in Chester on May 20 with field events starting at 10 a.m. and hope to keep their spots in the Top 24 to advance to the State Meet.

….Read the results and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!