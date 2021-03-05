Blackhawk youth basketball finishes season

By:
Published March 5, 2021, in Sports

On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket youth basketball teams traveled to Wessington Springs to participate in a third/fourth grade jamboree. The boys teams played in the morning and the girls teams played in the afternoon.

The SCW third grade boys team was matched up against the Wessington Springs third/fourth grade team and the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton third/fourth grade team. The young Blackhawk boys played with heart but lost both games to tough competitors. The third-grade boys learned a lot over the season and had fun.

The SCW fourth grade boys team played against third/fourth grade teams from Hitchcock-Tulare and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. The fourth-grade Blackhawks played well together and defeated both teams that they were matched with during the jamboree. They also ended the season with a perfect 9-0 record.

The SCW third/fourth grade girls team went up against a third/fourth grade team from Plankinton and a third/fourth grade team from Mt. Vernon. The young Lady Blackhawks played hard all afternoon. They won their first game against Plankinton. Their second game was a close match with Mt. Vernon, but SCW lost by one point in the final game of their season.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 5, 2021, 3:47 pm
    Sunny
    55°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 56%
    wind speed: 4 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 