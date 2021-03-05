By: admin

Published March 5, 2021, in Sports

On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket youth basketball teams traveled to Wessington Springs to participate in a third/fourth grade jamboree. The boys teams played in the morning and the girls teams played in the afternoon.

The SCW third grade boys team was matched up against the Wessington Springs third/fourth grade team and the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton third/fourth grade team. The young Blackhawk boys played with heart but lost both games to tough competitors. The third-grade boys learned a lot over the season and had fun.

The SCW fourth grade boys team played against third/fourth grade teams from Hitchcock-Tulare and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. The fourth-grade Blackhawks played well together and defeated both teams that they were matched with during the jamboree. They also ended the season with a perfect 9-0 record.

The SCW third/fourth grade girls team went up against a third/fourth grade team from Plankinton and a third/fourth grade team from Mt. Vernon. The young Lady Blackhawks played hard all afternoon. They won their first game against Plankinton. Their second game was a close match with Mt. Vernon, but SCW lost by one point in the final game of their season.

