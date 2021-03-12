Blackhawks’ basketball season comes to an end

Mitchell

By:
Published March 12, 2021, in Sports

On Monday, March 1, the SCW boys hosted Mitchell Christian for the first round of the Region 4B Tournament. It was a close game from start to finish with the Golden Eagles ahead for most of the matchup, but the Blackhawks came alive late in the third quarter and took over the lead to finish the game for a Blackhawk victory. The final score was SCW 55, MC 50.

The first-round win advanced the Blackhawks to a second-round Region 4B game against the Howard Tigers on Tuesday, March 2, in Howard. The Tigers proved to be a tough opponent and handed the Blackhawks their final loss of the season and ended their post-season play. The final score was SCW 25, Howard 63.

The Blackhawks finished their season with an 8-13 record for the year. They only lose one senior, so with a little work over the summer, things could continue to improve for next season.

…See more details and pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

