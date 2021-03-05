By: admin

Published March 5, 2021, in Sports

On Friday, Feb. 26, the SCW Blackhawks hosted the Wessington Springs Spartans in Forestburg for their last regular-season game. The junior high boys played two games first and won both with very close scores. The JH B game score was 35-34, and the JH A game final score was 34-29.

The junior varsity played their game and suffered a tough hit with a final score of SCW 19, Wessington Springs 38.

The varsity boys were up against an incredible foe in the Wessington Springs Spartans, who were continuing a record of 15-3 for the season. The Blackhawks played well the first half and kept up with the Spartans, ending the second quarter with a score of 14-26. But, the Spartans came out of the locker room and took over the second half, outscoring the Blackhawks 10-21. The Spartans handed the Blackhawks a loss with a final score of SCW 34, Wessington Springs 60.

The Blackhawks ended their regular season with a record of 7-12. They started their post-season action with the first round of the Region 4B Tournament hosting the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles in Woonsocket on Monday, March 1. If they won that game, they were scheduled to play Howard on Tuesday, March 2 in Howard, and if they won there, they are scheduled to play at the Corn Palace on March 5 at 2:30 p.m. The SoDak 16 Tournament will be played next week on Tuesday, March 9 with the location determined by who qualifies for the tournament.

