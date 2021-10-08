By: admin

Published October 8, 2021, in Sports

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks took on #1 ranked Winner Warriors on Friday in Wessington Springs. Winner used a strong running game and a resilient defense to pull away in the second half to defeat WWSSC 32-0. With the win, the Warriors locked up the SESD Conference title.

WWSSC (4-2) travels to Rapid City to take on Rapid City Christian (2-4) on Saturday, Oct. 9, for a 2 p.m. mountain time kickoff. The game can be viewed on the Rapid City Christian YouTube channel. Winner (7-0) will finish their regular season vs Miller/Highmore-Harrold (2-5) in Winner on Saturday as well.

…Read details and see pictures of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!