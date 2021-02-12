By: admin

February 12, 2021

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Ethan Rustlers came to Forestburg for a doubleheader against the Blackhawks. The night started with a junior varsity girls’ game with the Lady Blackhawks pulling out a close victory. The final score was SCW 32, Ethan 29.

The junior varsity boys played next. They had a great battle on the court, but the SCW boys couldn’t hold on, and they lost with a final score of 27-36.

The Lady Blackhawks also started the varsity action for the night, and the Rustlers proved to be too much for the SCW ladies. The final score was SCW 32, Ethan 45.

The varsity boys ended the night with a good game against the Ethan Rustlers. The Rustlers took home their third win for the night with a final score of SCW 50, Ethan 73.

The Blackhawks hosted the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds on Saturday, Feb. 6, in Woonsocket. The junior varsity ladies played a good game that was close until the final quarter when the Lady Warbirds broke away and created a gap that SCW’s younger ladies just couldn’t close. The final score was SCW 25, Wolsey-Wessington 36.

The JV boys went up against a tough foe in the Warbirds, and they ended the game with a final score of 18-41, Warbirds.

The varsity girls fought another hard battle with the Lady Warbirds, just as they had when they played them earlier in the season during the 281 Conference Tournament. SCW proved to be the better team then, and they did again on Saturday with a final score of SCW 46, Wolsey-Wessington 43.

The Blackhawks varsity boys ended the day of court action with a loss to quite possibly their biggest rival in the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. The final score was SCW 32, Wolsey-Wessington 62.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket basketball saw their next action on the court on Tuesday, Feb. 9, when they traveled to Iroquois to take on the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs in a doubleheader. They then have their next game on Friday, Feb. 12, in Woonsocket when they go up against the Pirates from Highmore-Harrold in a doubleheader, which will also be recognized as senior night. Following that night, they have a doubleheader in Huron against the James Valley Christian Vikings on Monday, Feb. 15.

