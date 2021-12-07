Burglaries haunt Letcher business

By:
Published December 7, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

SHOWN HERE IS damage done to one of the doors at Buckshots Roadhouse during the second burglary the business has endured in a two-week time frame.

In a matter of two weeks’ time, Buckshots Roadhouse in Letcher has been hit by thieves twice. The first robbery took place on Saturday, Nov. 20, when someone broke into the establishment and stole money from the video lottery machines. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 2, burglars heavily damaged two of the doors to get into the business, and they stole the ATM machine with all the money in it along with breaking open all the video lottery machines and taking all the cash boxes out of them. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

