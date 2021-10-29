By: admin

Published October 29, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

Christopher “Chris” Zell recently earned the award of National Veteran’s Affairs Chief Engineer of the Year by the VA’s Office of Construction and Facilities Management. He is currently the Chief of Engineering at the Columbia VA Health Care System in Columbia, S.C.

According to the newsletter from the Columbia VA Health Care System, “This is truly an outstanding accomplishment and a testament to Mr. Zell’s dedicated service and contributions to the environment of care for the Veterans of the Columbia VA Health Care System. Under Mr. Zell’s leadership, the Columbia VA Health Care System has been able to secure just under $200 million in approved construction projects over the last two years to include a Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, Specialty Clinic, Phase Two Parking Garage, Prosthetics Center, Building 10 Primary Care Expansion, Rehab Center and Eye Clinic.”

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!