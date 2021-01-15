CORRECTION: NOTICE TO PERSONS OWING DELINQUENT MOBILE HOME TAXES AND BUILDINGS ON LEASED SITE TAXES

By:
Published January 15, 2021, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA    )

COUNTY OF SANBORN          )

Following is a list of persons owing delinquent mobile home and buildings on leased site taxes according to our records, with amount given for the year 2019 and prior years, if any, together with interest, penalty, and costs added to December 31, 2020.

If same are not paid promptly, distress warrants will be issued therefore and delivered to the sheriff for collection as provided by law.

Karen Krueger,

County Treasurer

Sanborn County, 

South Dakota

Marion Knutson $473.78

Tera Moody $114.43

Dean Morgan $7.27

Dean J. Morgan $32.87

Tara Strand and Cody Strand $98.85

SJ22-1tnc

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 16, 2021, 10:17 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    28°F
    real feel: 24°F
    humidity: 73%
    wind speed: 7 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021
    January 3, 2021 January 4, 2021 January 5, 2021 January 6, 2021 January 7, 2021 January 8, 2021 January 9, 2021
    January 10, 2021 January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 January 13, 2021 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 16, 2021
    January 17, 2021 January 18, 2021 January 19, 2021 January 20, 2021 January 21, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 23, 2021
    January 24, 2021 January 25, 2021 January 26, 2021 January 27, 2021 January 28, 2021 January 29, 2021 January 30, 2021
    January 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 2, 2021 February 3, 2021 February 4, 2021 February 5, 2021 February 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 