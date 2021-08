By: admin

Published August 3, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Five of the 4-Hers participating from Sanborn County at the State Horse Show were (from left to right) Emmitt Feistner, Bailey Feistner, Avery Miller, Cannon Zoss and Delaney Zoss.

It might have been hot outside, but the Sanborn County 4-Hers were hotter! The eight participants were on fire, claiming twelve top overall placings at the South Dakota State 4-H Horse Show. The big event was held on July 19-21 in Huron at the SD State Fair Grounds and Heartland Rodeo Grounds.

