Darlene Kost

Letcher

By:
Published May 14, 2021, in Obituaries

Darlene Kost, 79, of Letcher, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. 

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 11, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Darlene Kost was born Oct. 18, 1941, to Emil and Katherine (Gabel) Schaeffer in rural Menno. Darlene spent her youth growing up in rural Menno. She attended and graduated from Scotland High School.

On Jan. 3, 1960, Darlene was united in marriage to Dennis Kost.

Darlene farmed and raised cows near Parkston until 1982 when she moved to Letcher. Darlene retired from Trail King and continued to reside in Letcher until her passing. Darlene had a big heart and loved animals.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherri (Roy) Osborn of Sioux Falls and Melody (Kelly) Straw of Letcher; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Alvina Auch; and her sister-in-law, Alice Schaeffer.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Codi Meier; two brothers and two sisters.

