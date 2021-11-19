By: admin

Published November 19, 2021, in Obituaries

Dean Edward “Deano” Miller, 69, of Woonsocket, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, while working in rural Fairmount, N.D.

Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket. Fr. Kevin Doyle and Fr. Larry Regynski officiated. Burial was in the St. Wilfrid Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visitation was at the church on Thursday, Nov. 11, with a prayer service and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Service was live streamed on: Fr. Doyle YouTube.

Dean Edward Miller was born in Wessington Springs on July 6, 1952, to Joseph and Marie (Steichen) Miller. Dean attended Woonsocket High School and graduated in 1972. After graduation, he worked road construction and helped as a farm hand for Davis Ranch. He started working on the family farm, along with working at the Sanborn Soil Conservation and raising watermelons. In 2003, he became the PR/Foreman at Bud’s Autobody. He worked side by side with his son/best friend, doing what they loved. He took annual vacations from the shop to help his North Dakota farm family harvest.

He married Kristi Krueger on March 17, 1978, in Woonsocket. They were blessed with three children.

Dean’s most honored jobs were raising his three kids and following his grandkids around to their activities. He enjoyed many hobbies, including searching for vehicle deals, playing pinochle on the Internet and baking. He found joy in gardening, hunting, and fishing. He had a special love for Pinterest projects, smoking meats, and woodworking.

Dean is survived by his children, Heather (Keith) Muehler of Fairmount N.D., and Jamie Miller (Chato), and Darrell “Bud” (Casey) Miller, both of Woonsocket; four grandchildren; brother, Michael “John” Miller (Perianne); sister-in-law, Vicki Miller; and nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Margaret and Joanne; his brother, Richard; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, cousins.