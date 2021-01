By: admin

Published January 4, 2021, in Obituaries

Margaret A. “Marge” Lentz, 86, of Huron, passed away Dec. 25, Christmas, due to complications from surgery at the Avas House in Sioux Falls.

The family will have a private inurnment ceremony at a later time. Friends may send condolences to Margaret Lentz: c/o Kim Van Asperen, 201 Main St. W., Carthage, SD 57323.

Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket is in charge.