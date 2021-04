By: admin

Published April 23, 2021, in Obituaries

Donald “Don” Druse, 90, died suddenly at his residence in Woonsocket on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Private memorial services are planned to be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket.

Don was born June 26, 1931, in South Dakota to Floyd and Laura (Neeland) Druse.