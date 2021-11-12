By: admin

Published November 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Dean Edward “Deano” Miller, 69, of Woonsocket, passed away suddenly from a heart attack, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, while working in rural Fairmont, N.D.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket. Fr. Kevin Doyle and Fr. Larry Regynski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Wilfrid Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visitations will be at the church Thursday, Nov. 11, from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. The service will be live streamed on Fr. Kevin Doyle You Tube.

Arrangements are by Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket.