Death Notice

By:
Published November 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Dean Edward “Deano” Miller, 69, of Woonsocket, passed away  suddenly from a heart attack, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, while working in rural Fairmont, N.D.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket. Fr. Kevin Doyle and Fr. Larry Regynski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Wilfrid Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visitations will be at the church Thursday, Nov. 11, from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. The service will be live streamed on Fr. Kevin Doyle You Tube. 

Arrangements are by Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 13, 2021, 11:07 am
    Sleet
    30°F
    real feel: 14°F
    humidity: 81%
    wind speed: 13 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 22 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021
    November 7, 2021 November 8, 2021 November 9, 2021 November 10, 2021 November 11, 2021 November 12, 2021 November 13, 2021
    November 14, 2021 November 15, 2021 November 16, 2021 November 17, 2021 November 18, 2021 November 19, 2021 November 20, 2021
    November 21, 2021 November 22, 2021 November 23, 2021 November 24, 2021 November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 