Published June 18, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

During the first week of June, Dayton Easton and Shania Cornelius, both representing the Letcher American Legion Auxiliary attended Girls State on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. At the same time, Andrew Lindgren, representing the American Legion Post 29 of Woonsocket, took part in Boys State on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen.

