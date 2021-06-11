By: admin

Published June 11, 2021, in Obituaries

Delores Zilko, 89, of Carthage, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at American Lutheran Church with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Delores Jean Parker was born on Feb. 23, 1932, in Woonsocket to parents Walter and Carrie (Schlomer) Parker. She grew up and attended school in Woonsocket, graduating in 1950.

Delores married Harland Johnson in Woonsocket. He passed away in 1958. She married George Zilko on March 3, 1962, in Huron at American Lutheran Church. Delores, Mike and George moved to Carthage where they raised their family.

Delores was the church organist at the Lutheran Church in Carthage for many years as well as the choir director. She was also a member and director of the Legion Auxiliary and Postmaster’s Choirs.

Delores started working as a clerk at the post office in Carthage in 1970 and then became Postmaster, retiring in 1999. In her spare time, Delores enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and traveling.

Delores is survived by her husband, George of Carthage; her son, Mike (Matt) Johnson of Minneapolis, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Rolland) Koth of Wessington Springs and Louise Brooks of Seattle, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and brothers.