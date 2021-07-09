By: admin

Published July 9, 2021, in Obituaries

Donald Elmer Moe, 93, of Mitchell and formerly of Letcher, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab.

Funeral services were on Thursday, July 1, at the Will Funeral Chapel. Burial and military rites were at the American Legion Cemetery. Visitation was on Wednesday, June 30, at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Don Moe, son of Elmer and Estella (Snider) Moe, was born March 7, 1928, in Farmer. He attended school at Letcher Public Schools. Following his schooling, Don helped on the family farm. He entered the U.S. Army on May 4, 1951, and served in the Korean War. Don was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of corporal on Jan. 9, 1953. He returned to farming.

Don was united in marriage with Edith Friman on April 4, 1954, in Letcher. The couple farmed in the Letcher area for many years until Don retired at the age of 62.

He enjoyed visiting with friends, horse sales, playing cards and going on the wagon train. Don participated on the wagon train to Madison for 25 years.

Don was an active member of the Letcher American Legion, served as Post Commander for over 20 years, and served as a county commissioner for 24 years. He was a member of the Letcher Community Church.

Donald is survived by his children, Roger Moe of Letcher, Richard (Dawn Strand) Moe of Mitchell, and Virginia Moe of Mitchell; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; two sisters, Vera (Woodie) Lovejoy and Shirley Drewery, both of Oxford, Miss.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith in 2019; his parents; and one brother, Ronald.