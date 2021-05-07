Doubleheader sweep for the Blackhawks

By Nathan Hainy

By:
Published May 7, 2021, in Sports

On Sunday, May 2, the Blackhawk baseball team was on the road at De Smet for a double-header versus two different teams.  With a light rain falling, the home Hamlin/De Smet team would face the Blackhawks in the first game.  The Blackhawks got off to a good start with a single run in the top of the first and four in the second and went on to defeat Hamlin/De Smet 6-2. The visiting Blackhawks were only able to scratch out three hits in the game but showed good plate discipline and collected 10 walks. Gerritt Brandenburg, Cale Mohling, and Cade Mohling had the hits for the Blackhawks.  Meanwhile, Mason Schelske was able to keep the home team from putting much together. He pitched six innings, allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out eight.

In game two, the Blackhawks would be the home team against Webster. Gerritt Brandenburg continued pitching well for the Blackhawks by shutting out Webster. He only allowed three base runners and was in total control the whole game. Gerritt did not allow a single run, struck out 11 and only walked one batter. The offense gave Gerritt good support by scoring seven runs in the first inning and five more in the bottom of the fourth. The Blackhawks would win the game 12-0, which was called after five innings due to the ten-run rule. Cooper Hainy sparked the offense with a three-hit effort, including a double. Brandenburg added two hits and four runs batted in. Dylan Schimke, Carson Hainy, Mason Schelske, Cale Mohling, and Blake Miller all added one hit.  

The Blackhawks will be on the road Friday night when they travel to Sioux Valley to play one varsity game. They will then be at home on Sunday, May 9, for the final home game of the year. 

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 7, 2021, 2:12 pm
    Sunny
    61°F
    real feel: 70°F
    humidity: 22%
    wind speed: 7 mph NE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 