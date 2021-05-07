By: admin

Published May 7, 2021, in Sports

On Sunday, May 2, the Blackhawk baseball team was on the road at De Smet for a double-header versus two different teams. With a light rain falling, the home Hamlin/De Smet team would face the Blackhawks in the first game. The Blackhawks got off to a good start with a single run in the top of the first and four in the second and went on to defeat Hamlin/De Smet 6-2. The visiting Blackhawks were only able to scratch out three hits in the game but showed good plate discipline and collected 10 walks. Gerritt Brandenburg, Cale Mohling, and Cade Mohling had the hits for the Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Mason Schelske was able to keep the home team from putting much together. He pitched six innings, allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out eight.

In game two, the Blackhawks would be the home team against Webster. Gerritt Brandenburg continued pitching well for the Blackhawks by shutting out Webster. He only allowed three base runners and was in total control the whole game. Gerritt did not allow a single run, struck out 11 and only walked one batter. The offense gave Gerritt good support by scoring seven runs in the first inning and five more in the bottom of the fourth. The Blackhawks would win the game 12-0, which was called after five innings due to the ten-run rule. Cooper Hainy sparked the offense with a three-hit effort, including a double. Brandenburg added two hits and four runs batted in. Dylan Schimke, Carson Hainy, Mason Schelske, Cale Mohling, and Blake Miller all added one hit.

The Blackhawks will be on the road Friday night when they travel to Sioux Valley to play one varsity game. They will then be at home on Sunday, May 9, for the final home game of the year.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!