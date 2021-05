By: admin

Published May 28, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

In her first year on the SCW Blackhawks golf team, Dayton Easton, a junior at Sanborn Central High School, has qualified to compete at the South Dakota State Golf Meet in Brookings on June 7-8. Easton placed 13th with a score of 106 at the Region Golf Meet in Mitchell on Thursday, May 20, to earn her spot at the state meet this season.

