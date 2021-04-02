By: admin

Published April 2, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

Over the weekend of March 26-27, Tyson Eddy and some of his fellow teammates in the Pony Hills Wrestling Club traveled to Rapid City for the State AAU Youth Wrestling Tournament. This was the last youth wrestling tournament that Eddy would be eligible to compete in because a wrestler is only eligible for youth wrestling through the eighth grade. Eddy had a great finish for his final year by placing fourth in his weight class. This does not keep Eddy from being eligible to continue his wrestling career at the varsity level, and we look forward to a great season for him next year.

