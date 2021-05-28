By: admin

Published May 28, 2021, in Obituaries

Elizabeth Louella McKee Olson was received in the arms of her Lord on May 23, 2021. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Mitchell Wesleyan Church. Interment will be a Servicemen’s Columbarium in the Servicemen’s Cemetery, Mitchell, S.D. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the memorial service.

Elizabeth was born Nov. 15, 1939, to Julia Davis McKee and Thomas Mac McKee in Winner, S.D. She graduated from Todd County High School in 1956 and graduated from x-ray Technology School in 1958.

She married Leland Dean Olson on Nov. 25, 1961; to this union three children were born, Sondra Lea, Sheri Beth and Steven Michael Olson.

The couple moved to Green Mt. Falls. Colo., in 1975. They owned and operated Lakeside Cottages. They resided in Colorado for 29 years before retiring to South Dakota in 2008.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Leland; daughters, Sondra Waltenbaugh and Sheri (Jeff) Fowler; grandchildren, Kaila, Katrina, Jakeob, Alexander, Kyle and Zachariah; great-grandchildren, Jason, Aubriana and Lumin; sister, Pat Petznick; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Audry and son, Steven.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either the Wesleyan Church or to the Disabled American Veterans Association in her name.