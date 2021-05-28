ELIZABETH OLSON

Green Mt. Falls, Colo.

By:
Published May 28, 2021, in Obituaries

Elizabeth Louella McKee Olson was received in the arms of her Lord on May 23, 2021. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Mitchell Wesleyan Church. Interment will be a Servicemen’s Columbarium in the Servicemen’s Cemetery, Mitchell, S.D. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the memorial service.

Elizabeth was born Nov. 15, 1939, to Julia Davis McKee and Thomas Mac McKee in Winner, S.D. She graduated from Todd County High School in 1956 and graduated from x-ray Technology School in 1958.  

She married Leland Dean Olson on Nov. 25, 1961; to this union three children were born, Sondra Lea, Sheri Beth and Steven Michael Olson.

The couple moved to Green Mt. Falls. Colo., in 1975. They owned and operated Lakeside Cottages. They resided in Colorado for 29 years before retiring to South Dakota in 2008.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Leland; daughters, Sondra Waltenbaugh and Sheri (Jeff) Fowler; grandchildren, Kaila, Katrina, Jakeob, Alexander, Kyle and Zachariah; great-grandchildren, Jason, Aubriana and Lumin; sister, Pat Petznick; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.  

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Audry and son, Steven. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either the Wesleyan Church or to the Disabled American Veterans Association in her name.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 29, 2021, 7:15 pm
    Cloudy
    62°F
    real feel: 55°F
    humidity: 68%
    wind speed: 11 mph S
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 