EVELYN WORMSTADT

Huron

By:
Published February 26, 2021, in Obituaries

Evelyn Wormstadt, 98, of Huron, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Firesteel Healthcare Community in Mitchell.

Her private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Iroquois. Burial to follow will be in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at the Kuhler Funeral Home with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.

Evelyn was born Feb. 4, 1923, to John and Carolyn (Johnson) Freeburg near Carpenter in their home. Her siblings were Julia, Orville, Ida, Ted and Erma. Evelyn attended country school her elementary years and went to Huron and Doland her high school years. She graduated from Huron High School. After high school, she went to Northwest Business College in Huron for one year. After her schooling, she worked at the Traveler’s Insurance Company in Huron.

Evelyn married Eldro Wormstadt on March 15, 1945, in Huron, and they lived and farmed on the Wormstadt homestead farm north of Artesian until 1979. At that time, they retired and moved to Huron. They were blessed with two sons, Wenton and Lowell. Eldro passed away in March of 1980.

Evelyn was active in the Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Iroquois during her married years. After moving to Huron, she got involved in doing a lot of volunteer work at two of the elementary schools, the senior center and also the Huron Regional Medical Center. She received the honor of HRMC’s Volunteer of the Year in 2005. At that time, she had clocked 1,598 hours since 1987 when her volunteer activities began there. Evelyn loved the farm and her family.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her sons, Wenton (Jean) Wormstadt and Lowell (Judy) Wormstadt; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eldro; and all five of her siblings.

