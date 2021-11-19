By: admin

Published November 19, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

On. Nov. 6, the Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota pageant was held alongside the Miss Rodeo South Dakota pageant. Gabrielle Rebelein, 17, of Brookings, was crowned Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022. Chosen from a pool of four contestants, Rebelein also won the categories of personality, appearance, speech, scrapbook, and high program ad sales. Bailey Feistner, 16, of Woonsocket, was named first runner-up and received awards for horsemanship and photogenic. Alison Zacharias, 16, of Hartford, was selected as Miss Congeniality by her peers.

If you are interested in scheduling Miss and/or Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota for your event, please visit our website at missrodeosd.com or Facebook page – Miss Rodeo South Dakota Inc; or email missrodeosouthdakotainc@gmail.com. Adrianne and Gabrielle will have a full year of appearances promoting South Dakota’s #1 sport, rodeo.