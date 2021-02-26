FFA Pancake Feed raises funds for local family

Published February 26, 2021

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA Chapter kicked of National FFA Week (Feb. 20-27) with a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 20, for the Sanborn Community. Over 100 people came to the Woonsocket Community Center between 8-10 a.m. to enjoy fresh pancakes, sausages, coffee and orange juice. FFA members that worked at the breakfast were Maddie Schmiedt, Morgan Schmiedt, Cassidy Slykuis, Xavier Baysinger, Mason Moody, Casady Dean, Brooklyn Johnson, Bailey Feistner, Brady Larson, Kenlie Fridley, Kailynn Eggleston and Lane Burkel. Other volunteers included Jaxson Applegarth, Jeanette Linke, Todd Welch, Owen Welch and Paula Linke.

The event was free will donation, and all proceeds were donated to Riley Schmiedt and family. On Feb. 5, Riley had an emergency CT Scan that showed a mass on his brain. He was taken from Brookings to Sioux Falls, where an MRI showed a brain tumor. They were referred to Mayo Clinic where a 14-plus hour surgery was performed. Ninety percent of the tumor was removed. Another six-plus hour surgery was performed to re-excite the facial nerves on the right side. A shunt was placed at that time as well. Riley has a lot of therapy ahead of him and with that comes medical and travel costs for the family. Riley is a former member of the SCW FFA Chapter, his sister, Morgan, is the current Chapter President, and his family are great friends of the FFA. Thanks to many generous donations, the FFA chapter was able to give over $1,600 to the Schmiedt family!

