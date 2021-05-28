Flag Burning ceremony held in Woonsocket

By:
Published May 28, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The tables and bins were full of flags to be burned at the official flag-burning ceremony conducted by the Woonsocket American Legion Post 29. It had been a couple years since the last ceremony, so the flags had accumulated.

The Woonsocket American Legion Post #29 and the Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Group 4-H Club teamed up to present a Flag Burning ceremony with the entire Woonsocket School student body on Tuesday, May 18. The group was blessed with a beautiful spring day with a light breeze. The Flag Burning ceremony was led by Legion Post Commander Joel Rassel, assisted by Legion members Duane Peterson, Keith Senska, Agapito Aviles, Lindy Peterson, Jim Hegg and Paula Linke, and Army Recruiter SFC Libby Fleming from Huron. The 4-H Club Flag Detail presented unserviceable Flags for disposal and inspection, which were then retired and destroyed by burning. Many of the elementary students then brought forward a flag for burning, with a total of over 200 flags respectfully retired.  

…See additional pictures in this weeks’ issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 29, 2021, 7:15 pm
    Cloudy
    62°F
    real feel: 55°F
    humidity: 68%
    wind speed: 11 mph S
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 