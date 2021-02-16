By: admin

Published February 16, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket fourth-grade boys basketball team traveled to Huron to play at the Nordby Center’s “Love for the Game” Basketball Tournament in Huron on Saturday, Feb. 13. The boys played well together and won first place, finishing the tournament undefeated. They played against teams from Wessington Springs, Wolsey-Wessington, and James Valley Christian.

The SCW fourth-grade boys team then traveled to Ethan on Monday, Feb. 15 to play against Bridgewater-Emery. The team played hard and came out with another win. The fourth-grade team wraps up their season on Saturday, Feb. 27 when they travel to Wessington Springs for a round robin tournament.

