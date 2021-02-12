By: admin

Published February 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Garland Kenneth Schrank, 73, died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital after complications from COVID-19.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 5, at New Home Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation with a prayer service was held Thursday, Feb. 4, at New Home Lutheran Church. Burial with Military Rites was at Graceland Cemetery.

Garland was born on Jan. 2, 1948, to Kenneth and Clara (Reicke) Schrank at their home in rural Davison County. He attended country/grade school in and around Davison County and graduated in 1966 from Fedora High School. After graduation, Garland enlisted in the armed services and completed basic training at Ft Leonardwood, Kan. In 1987, he retired from the military, having served almost 21 years and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. On April 30, 1967, he was united in marriage with Audrey Janelle Scott at Glenview Church just North of Fedora.

The couple lived in and around Miner county until they settled for the remainder of their lives in and around Mitchell. Over his lifetime, Garland worked in the fields of farming, carpentry, and law enforcement, and at the time of his death, he was employed part-time by the Davison County Sheriff’s Office as a transport officer.

Garland and Janelle loved participating in all family functions, especially the activities of their grandchildren. They also enjoyed visiting with friends, dancing, hunting and fishing explorations, and garage sales. Garland also enjoyed scrapping.

Garland is survived by his four children, Dr. Stacy (Melody) Schrank of Norman, Okla., Wade (Tonya) Schrank of Salem, Brandi (Jesse) Uithoven of Mitchell, and Ginger (Robbie) Faas of Fulton; four siblings, Steven (Norman) Schrank of Mitchell, Julie (Richard) Gustad of Platte, Curtis Schrank of Mitchell, and Dawn Miller of Aberdeen; two sisters-in-law, Dixie (Greg) Schmit of Sioux Falls and Susie Schrank of Fedora; a brother-in-law, Chuck Mentele of Letcher; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Clara Schrank; siblings, Larry Schrank, Harvey Schrank, Janice Mentele, Barbara Tietz, and Bryan Schrank; his in-laws, Audrey and Orvilla Scott; and numerous aunts and uncles.