Published January 4, 2021, in Obituaries

Geraldine Louise Moran, 71, died on Dec. 25, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

A private family service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., and livestreamed on Fr. Kevin Doyle’s YouTube. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Geraldine was born Jan. 17, 1949, as the youngest of twelve children born to Bertha (Ritter) and Francis “Red” Moran of Woonsocket. Geraldine was educated in Woonsocket at St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Woonsocket High School where she graduated in 1967. She received her LPN training and certification at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and received her B.S. degree in Nursing at South Dakota State University. Geraldine worked as a charge nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Mitchell where she had begun her nursing career as a nurse’s aid, an LPN, and then an RN.

After her career in nursing, Geraldine became an insurance agent for Dakota Farmer Insurance, earning master salesman several times in her district. She also owned and operated The Furniture Palace, a furniture store in Mitchell.

Geraldine was a woman of faith and was a member of St. Wilfrid Church where she was baptized. Two years ago, she and her sister, Lynn, returned to Woonsocket to the homeplace where the Morans lived since the 1940s. While in Mitchell, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the Davison County Democrats, and was the finance director of the SD Democratic Party in Sioux Falls. She volunteered as a teacher for religious education and was also the president of the Woonsocket Alumni Association.

Geraldine was known for her sense of humor and enjoyed going to her nieces’ and nephews’ sports activities and school programs.

Geraldine is survived by her Godfather brother, Jim Moran of Woonsocket; sisters, Pat (Larry) Borgerding of Rolla, Mo., Mary (Denny) Gere of Pierre, and Lynn Moran of Woonsocket; two sisters-in-law, Nathlee Moran of Huron, and Trudy Moran of Madison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Red Moran; her brothers, Matthew, Dan, and Larry (Beverly) Moran; an infant brother, Thomas; her sisters, Cecelia (Leon) Williams, Rose Marie Moran, Margaret (Carney) Nelson, and Lea Jane Moran; sister-in-law, Donna Moran; and niece, Karen Shore.