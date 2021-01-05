By: admin

Published January 5, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured are the 64 packages that Julie Bebout wrapped and handed out to healthcare workers. It took her about five hours to wrap them and prepare all the cards with the recipes and personal notes inside.

Several groups and individuals worked on projects during the holiday season to promote the joy of giving and the truth behind the old adage, “It is better to give than to receive.” One such person was Woonsocket resident, Julie Bebout, who is most famously known as “The Lunch Lady” because she is the head cook for the Woonsocket School District.

Bebout is also a Pampered Chef sales representative, and through her side job, she found a way to make many people happy during the Christmas holiday. She decided to do something for healthcare workers and those on the front lines that have worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted to give them something for Christmas that would help them feel appreciated, and yet, was functional and worthwhile for the workers to receive.

The Pampered Chef sells a ceramic egg cooker, and it can be used for many other things besides eggs, such as oatmeal, blueberry muffins, even desserts. According to Bebout, “I know these folks are not always able to go out to get something to eat when they are at work, so this would give them the option to have some warm comfort food while they are working. It would be a fast way to get a little nutrition.”

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!