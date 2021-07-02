By: admin

Published July 2, 2021, in Obituaries

Gloria Jean McCain, 80, of Howard, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 26, at the Beach United Methodist Church in Howard. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery in Howard. Visitation was Friday at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.

Gloria was born May 23, 1941, in Madison to Myrtle (Conn) and Ernest Seitz. Her father raised her from the age of two. Gloria attended grade school at Garfield in Madison. After grade school, she went on to Madison Central where she was in the band and played the tuba. During school, she enjoyed going to the local roller rink where she met her husband, James McCain, as a freshman in high school. She graduated from high school in May 1959 and married Jim on Sept. 20, 1959, at First Methodist Church in Madison. Together they had two children, Timothy and Lorna. Over the years they traveled together as a family, exploring “National Parks,” “Ball Parks,” and “Camp Parks.”

After the children were in school, Gloria began work in Howard at Raven Industries as a seamstress. She dedicated over thirty-five years to Raven. Gloria was part of the local civic league, baked for the 4-H, and was involved in church as the treasurer and head of the funeral committee. In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening and planting flowers with Jim, spending time with her grandchildren, baking and quilting. She was active in her local church, playing dominoes with friends, and a member of the local Red Hatters. Before the passing of Jim, they enjoyed attending basketball games and traveled with three other couples for forty-three years, attending the State Basketball Tournaments.

Gloria is survived by her two children, Timothy (Karmen) McCain, of Mitchell and a teacher and coach at Sanborn Central, and Lorna (Ken) Peters of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; her brothers, Robert Seitz and Keith Seitz; and her sisters, Eleanor Margeson and JoAnn Hansen.