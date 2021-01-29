By: admin

Published January 29, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

Athena Zell, along with the Brandon Valley Mite Black hockey team, became repeat champions at the Mitchell Candy Cup Hockey Tournament over the weekend. Zell’s team played in the A division along with Mitchell Navy and Oahe. The Icecats played each team twice, and points were scored accordingly based on game outcomes – two points for a win, one additional point for a shutout, and one point for a tie. The Icecats swept the tournament in their division and remained undefeated in the end, with two shutouts, and outscoring their opponents 65-6. Brandon Valley ended the tournament with 10 game points declaring them the winners with Mitchell Navy coming in second with four game points. The previous year, Zell and her team won the Candy Cup Tournament in the B division. Athena scored two points in the tournament and had numerous assists while also playing some tough defense. She and her teammates played a lot of great hockey, had a ton of fun, and brought home the trophy cup full of candy. Athena lives in Garretson with her parents Lance and Mallory Zell, along with her older brother, Thor, and younger sister, Hera. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Joyce Zell of Woonsocket.

