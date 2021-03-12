By: admin

March 12, 2021

Harold “Harry” Elmer Hilton, 93, of Mitchell, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

A private family visitation and graveside service are planned. A separate celebration of Harry’s life will take place at a later date.

Harry was born Jan. 9, 1928, in Beresford to Edgar and Vera (Kellogg) Hilton. He joined the Army in March of 1947, where he received his GED.

On Sept. 6, 1952, he married Mary Jane Schmitz at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Together, they raised eight children. Harry worked many years as a service industry employee for Lakeside Dairy, Sunbeam, Pan ‘O Gold, S&H Green Stamps and Terry’s Propane. He co-owned and ran South Side Texaco Station, café and bulk plant for 10 years. After retiring, he returned to work part-time for Queen of Peace as a courier for eight years.

Harry was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Lakeview Men’s Club, the Elks and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed golfing, pheasant hunting, and ballroom dancing with his wife, Mary Jane. Harry was an avid sports fan and appreciated spending time with family.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Jane (Orie) Voight, Ann Hilton, Mike (Brenda) Hilton, Jim (Jan) Hilton, Mary (Brian) Nethercott, Kathy (Kelly) Glassett, Bill (Pati) Hilton, and John Hilton; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Earl, Darrell, Donna and Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Mitchell are preferred.