Published December 27, 2021

Helen C. Matya, 99, of Mitchell, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Avera Brady Heath and Rehab. 

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Dec. 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial at Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service followed by a rosary.

Helen C. Matya, daughter of Frank and Marie (Korger) Gable, was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Shelby, Neb. She grew up in Shelby and received her education there, graduating from Shelby High School. After her schooling, Helen was employed at Swift & Co in the Creamery Department candling eggs.

Helen was united in marriage with Ted A. Matya on Sept. 24, 1946, in Shelby, Neb. Ted was employed with power plants. The couple made their home in Richland, Neb., and later in Columbus, Neb. In 1957, the couple moved to Pickstown. In 1969, they moved to The Dalles, Ore., and later moved to Sweet Home, Ore. In 1986, they made their home in Mitchell.

Helen enjoyed crossword puzzles, cross stitching, reading, playing cards and games, and watching sports. Helen truly enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins.

Helen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Pickstown.

Helen is survived by her four daughters, Linda (Lynn) Hansen of Sioux Falls, Kathleen (Bill) Austerman of Artesian, Colleen (Ken) Duncan of Oro Valley, Ariz., and Deborah Matya of Portland, Ore.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Evelyn Morgan of Kimball, Neb., Irene Smith of Columbus, Neb., and Betty Watts of Papillion, Neb.; a sister-in-law, Luella Gable of Shelby, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Matya; her parents; and her siblings, Agnes, Norma Jean, Edward and Donald.

