Published December 17, 2021, in Obituaries

Joseph Turner, 63, of Woonsocket, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

His funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron with burial at the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery Huron. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron, or one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Joseph Turner, the son of Joseph D. and Edna R. (Picha) Turner, was born on Jan. 14, 1958, in Prairie Du Chein, Wis. He attended schools in the Missoula, Mont., area and graduated from Missoula High School. Joseph served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. Joseph worked as a mechanic for Goodyear Tires for many years until finishing out his career as a salesman for Napa Auto Parts in Huron.

Joseph married Sheryl Amick on July 28, 1984, in Missoula, Mont. The couple moved to Woonsocket in 1992.

Joseph was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the National Rifle Association. Joseph enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and hunting. He was a hunter safety instructor for the Woonsocket Game, Fish and Wildlife Department for many years.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Sheryl of Woonsocket; son, Kyle Turner of Yankton; daughter, Athena (Randy) Nelson of Madison, Minn.; two grandsons; five sisters, Sharon (Dave) Schillo of Garrison, Mont., Janet (Tom) Flanagan of Eagle River, Alaska, Diane (Charlie) Bichenhauser of Plains, Mont., Esther (Randy) Lavoie of Missoula, Mont., and Mary (Greg) Wickes of Missoula, Mont.; his little brother through the Big Brother and Big Sister program, Joel (Jennifer) Adams of Spokane, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; a brother in infancy; and brother-in-law, Bernie Schillo.